Rights panel asks NHAI to set up streetlights on container road

December 30, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - KOCHI

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install streetlights on container road at Vallarpadam within six months.

Commission member V.K. Beenakumari issued the direction on a petition filed by Johnson of Kaloor. The commission had obtained a report from the District Collector before issuing the order. The report said the one-year operation and maintenance period of the road was about to end, but the NHAI had decided to take onus of road maintenance for an extended period of five years, and an estimate for it had been sent to the headquarters. This plan contained a proposal to set up streetlights on the road.

The complainant had submitted that the stretch of the road between Kalamassery and Mulavukad remained unlit at night. With vehicles parked on the road in a dangerous manner, accidents were common on the stretch, the complainant said.

The commission took note of the submission and asked the NHAI to address the issue in six months.