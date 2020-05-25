Right wing activists demolish film set at Kalady

25 May 2020 14:52 IST

A church set that was erected for shooting a Malayalam movie on the banks of river Periyar at Kalady was demolished by members of right-wing Hindu outfits on Sunday.

The set had been built for shooting of a film titled 'Minnal Murali', directed by Basil Joseph, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

The Facebook page of Hari Palode, general secretary of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP), said that the demolition was done by activists of Bajrang Dal, since “complaints against erecting the structure in front of Mahadevan on Kalady Manappuram did not yield results. We decided to demolish it since we do not have the habit of pleading. Swaabimaanam (self respect) has to be protected”.

His post further lauded the role played by “all Rashtriya Bajrang Dal workers and a regional leader of the outfit in the demolition. Mahadevan anugrahikatte”. He was not available for comment.

In a post on Facebook, director Basil Joseph, who too was unavailable for comment, said he was at a loss for words to react to the incident: “For some people, it could be a joke, troll, publicity or politics. For us it was a dream. The set was erected just before the Covid lockdown. I am under the impression it was not a small movie. We were working for two years to realise the movie and struggled hard for it”.

“The art director and team built the set over many days, for which the hard-earned money of the producer was spent. It was built after getting all requisite permissions. The demolition has come even as people are helpless amidst the Covid pandemic, at a time when everyone must stand united. I never expected this to happen, even in my dreams, especially in Kerala. I am shocked and concerned at the development,” Mr Joseph wrote.

The Perumbavoor Police said that an FIR has been registered. The complaint was filed before the Kalady Police, but the area falls under Perumbavoor Police.