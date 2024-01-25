ADVERTISEMENT

Right to vote is citizen’s super power: Collector

January 25, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

At district-level National Voters’ Day observance, he says efforts are being made to increase voting percentage in areas where it was less earlier

The Hindu Bureau

The right to vote is a super power granted by the Constitution to every Indian citizen, and everyone should exercise it, District Collector Geromic George has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level 14th National Voters’ Day observance on Thursday.

Icons

The Collector said that besides making all persons from the transgender community and the differently abled part of the electoral process, efforts were also being made to increase the voting percentage in areas where it was less earlier. Mr. George announced Syama S. Prabha as transgender icon and Fathima Anshiya as differently abled icon to speed up such activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He launched elector’s photo identity card (EPIC) distribution for youth voters by handing it over to student Mythili S.R. He also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the National Voters’ Day observance.

Sub-collector Aswathy Srinivas administered the voters’ day pledge. Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose J. presided.

A number of programmes were organised in the district as part of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US