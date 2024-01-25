GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Right to vote is citizen’s super power: Collector

At district-level National Voters’ Day observance, he says efforts are being made to increase voting percentage in areas where it was less earlier

January 25, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The right to vote is a super power granted by the Constitution to every Indian citizen, and everyone should exercise it, District Collector Geromic George has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level 14th National Voters’ Day observance on Thursday.

The Collector said that besides making all persons from the transgender community and the differently abled part of the electoral process, efforts were also being made to increase the voting percentage in areas where it was less earlier. Mr. George announced Syama S. Prabha as transgender icon and Fathima Anshiya as differently abled icon to speed up such activities.

He launched elector’s photo identity card (EPIC) distribution for youth voters by handing it over to student Mythili S.R. He also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the National Voters’ Day observance.

Sub-collector Aswathy Srinivas administered the voters’ day pledge. Additional District Magistrate Anil Jose J. presided.

A number of programmes were organised in the district as part of the event.

