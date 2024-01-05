ADVERTISEMENT

Right to equality still denied: Satheedevi

January 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Seminar held on ‘Women empowerment and local self-government institutions’

The Hindu Bureau

The right to equality as assured in the Constitution is still alien to Indians, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a district-level seminar on ‘Women empowerment and local self-government institutions’ organised by the commission in association with the district panchayat here on Friday.

Ms. Satheedevi said the Union government that enacted the Women’s Reservation Act that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies for women as a magnanimous gesture had no intention of implementing it immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Satheedevi also opened the gender research centre at the district panchayat office on the occasion.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US