Right to equality still denied: Satheedevi

January 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The right to equality as assured in the Constitution is still alien to Indians, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a district-level seminar on ‘Women empowerment and local self-government institutions’ organised by the commission in association with the district panchayat here on Friday.

Ms. Satheedevi said the Union government that enacted the Women’s Reservation Act that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies for women as a magnanimous gesture had no intention of implementing it immediately.

Ms. Satheedevi also opened the gender research centre at the district panchayat office on the occasion.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided.

