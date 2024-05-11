Right decision-making after Classes 10 and 12 key to success in career: expert

Choosing the right course and institution wisely after Class 10 and Class 12 is extremely important as the choice students make can determine the course of their future. As different State boards published the results, there is a growing apprehension among students and parents with regard to selection of courses.

“Students need to consider their interest, aptitude, and goal while selecting the courses for higher education along with goal and relevance of the programme,” said T.P. Sethumadhavan, Professor, Transdisciplinary University of Health Sciences & Technology, Bengaluru. He is also an education & career consultant based in Thrissur.

“Job skills and Global skills 2023 reports highlight the need for selecting courses based on changing trends in services sectors, technology, and growing trends in the job market across the world. Business, leadership, data science, technology, art and design, and media skills are emerging across the globe,” he said.

Students after Class 10, while selecting the combinations for their Plus Onecourse need to keep in mind their future studies afterPlus Two. Plus Two students need to see the changes in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses, technology courses, liberal arts, design, and skill development courses, he pointed out.

Mr. Sethumadhavan reminded the students not to take courses for higher education based on peer or parental pressure, where in discontinuance will be pretty high.

“The year 2024 is the year for technology, agri-business, and entrepreneurship. There is quantum jump in use of artificial intelligence (AI) in all sectors. There are umpteen opportunities for integrated courses like business and law, fintech, agri-tech, health-tech, data science, analytics, management, and psychology programmes,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan.

“As a sequel to COP28, a United Nations climate change conference held in Dubai in 2023, there will be substantial growth in climate resilient agriculture, adaptation technologies, renewable energy, clean, green, and hydrogen energy. The transformation from agriculture towards agri-business, food processing, and food e-retail is moving at a faster pace. Viability from agriculture can only be achieved through value addition and aggregation of producers and products,” he added.

Number of students aspiring to study abroad may increase. It may cross one million from India by the end of 2024. Australia, U.S., New Zealand, U.K., the Netherlands, and Canada are some of the preferred destinations. Quality control and compliances for international students are being strictly enforced by Australia, U.K., and Canada. European Union member countries are attracting more international students, he said.

“Skilling, especially upskilling and reskilling, will decide the employability of educated youth. Institutions must require academia industry interface to facilitate placements,” added Mr. Sethumadhavan.

The National Education Policy 2020 would facilitate to offer four year honours degree and substantial changes in graduate programmes may take place. Success in career mainly depends on selection of courses, thus right choice and involvement facilitate better success in career, he added.