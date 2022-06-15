Right decision for higher education key: experts

Stress on keeping technological advancements in mind while making choices

Stress on keeping technological advancements in mind while making choices

As the Class X results have been declared, students and parents are in search of their higher education options. Decision-making for higher education is perhaps all the more important in the post-COVID-19 era. A lot of new technologies are emerging. The world of work is changing based on future innovations. Artificial Intelligence, data science, automation and so on have become the new norm. Influence of metaverse is more relevant in the current context, say experts.

“About 90% of the students prefer Plus Two, while others select diploma, ITI certificate or skill development programmes. While selecting the options for continuing education, students and parents must have a clear idea about the interest, aptitude, attitude and goal of the students. Choice of Plus Two options must be based on future areas of higher education,” says T.P. Sethumadhavan, education and career consultant and Professor, Trans-disciplinary Health University, Bengaluru.

If students are interested in Biology, they can clearly avoid Mathematics and Engineering. Aspiring students can choose Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science depending on their choice. There are a lot of undergraduate programmes available for students irrespective of their Plus Two combinations. Those aspiring for Civil Services can choose humanities based on their interest. There is a growing apprehension among students regarding coaching for entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET. Surely, coaching will facilitate improving test scores. Some students prepare for both NEET and JEE. It is better to prioritise the options, notes Dr. Sethumadhavan.

“But it should not create unwanted burden and stress. Selection of courses should not be based on peer or parental pressure, but on the student's strengths and weaknesses. Across the world, technology and talent are acquiring more importance,” he adds.

Those aspiring to study abroad can prepare for SAT and English proficiency tests during the Plus Two period so that they can seek admission for undergraduate programmes abroad before the board exams. Some overseas universities give admissions based on test scores, Class X marks and Plus One performances.

Science students can prepare for scholarships such as Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) or Inspire. While in Plus Two, students can prepare for UPSC's National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, design exams of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), IITs and National Institute of Design. They can also prepare for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) exams of the national law universities, say experts.

Students are required to ensure appropriate communication skills in English and regional language to excel in their studies. Moreover, logical, analytical and numerical skills along with general awareness are gaining importance in cracking entrance examinations, point out experts.