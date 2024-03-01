Rift widens in IUML Ernakulam district unit

March 01, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The factional feud in the Ernakulam district committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has come out in the open after the expulsion of district president Hamsa Parakkat from all elected posts by party State president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal.

The party workers and members of the IUML and Muslim Students’ Federation affiliated to Mr. Parakkat are planning a meet at the Town Hall in Kalamassery on March 3 in a show of strength. The disciplinary committee of the party recommended action against him after his rivals submitted a complaint alleging that had committed financial irregularities in connection with the construction of the district headquarters of the party.

The simmering differences among the rival factions having allegiance to T.A. Ahamed Kabeer and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, former MLAs, widened after the group owing allegiance to Mr. Parakkat demanded the posts of president and general secretary in the election for the district committee. An ad-hoc committee was appointed by Thangal in his capacity as party supremo following the deadlock. V.E. Abdul Ghafoor, son of Mr. Kunju, was nominated as the general secretary of the committee and Mr. Parakkat was replaced from all elected posts.

Mr. Parakkat denied the allegations of financial lapses against him while claiming that he had submitted the account statements and documents before the disciplinary committee. Mr. Kunju was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. A member of the party’s State committee said on condition of anonymity that the decision of the party supremo remained final as per the constitution of the party. However, efforts were on to resolve the differences in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha election, he said.

The faction owing allegiance to the ousted president said they had no plans to take a position against the United Democratic Front candidate in the district, though they alleged that those opposing them were trying to portray such a picture to create confusion among the voters and weaken the front.

