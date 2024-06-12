ADVERTISEMENT

Rift in NCP-SP: faction hopes to join UDF

Published - June 12, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst a growing factional rift in the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) faction in Kerala, party State executive member Reji Cherian and those supporting him have decided to leave the political outfit and join the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mr. Cherian on Wednesday said that discussions were ongoing with three UDF constituents and a decision on which party they would join would be announced on June 20. Mr. Cherian said several NCP leaders and workers across the State would leave the party.

He said the NCP-SP State leadership could not determine right and wrong. Mr. Cherian said that party leader and Kuttanad MLA, Thomas K. Thomas was protected despite working against the party’s interests while ordinary workers were sidelined.

