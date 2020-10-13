Rift in JD(S) and NCP flusters LDF

Biju Govind

13 October 2020 19:02 IST

Pala Assembly seat to be bone of contention if KC(M) joins front

The tug of war between the Malabar and Central Travancrore lobbies of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appears to be giving a headache for the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front ( LDF) during the fag end of its term in Kerala.

At least two recent developments have emerged within these constituents of the LDF even foreshadowing a split in these small parties. The dissolution of the State unit of the JD(S) and the subsequent replacement of its president C. K. Nanu, MLA, by Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, with an ad hoc committee by party president H.D. Deva Gowda has not gone well with the Malabar faction.

Advertising

Advertising

In the fierce rivalry between the factions last year, Mr. Thomas was forced to quit his ministerial berth and K. Krishnankutty occupied that post and the octogenarian Mr. Nanu became president of the party which has three legislators.

Now Mr. Krishnankutty has his own preferences though he visibly shows allegiance to the Nanu faction, sources said.

Another trouble is the noticeable crisis brewing in the NCP with a section led by Mani C. Kappan, MLA, opposing the electoral understanding the LDF plans to have with Kerala Congress(M)-led by Jose K. Mani and offer the Pala segment to Mr. Mani. Mr. Kappan is representing the segment now. At present, the NCP has only two legislators, including Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran, after the demise of Thomas Chandy from Kuttanad in December last.

Both the JD(S) and the NCP, though have no big stakes in the State's polity, the LDF has offered Assembly seats and accommodated with a ministerial berth each, considering their influence in some pocket boroughs. The ruling CPI(M) would not want to shed its proposed political association with Mr. Mani even if it is at the cost of a split in the NCP as a section led by Mr. Saseendran enjoys the support of the Chief Minister, the sources said.

At the same time, the LDF will have to accommodate its nascent partner, the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which has solid grassroots support despite having no legislators. Incidentally a section of the LJD led by its State president M. V. Shreyams Kumar is strongly in favour of the proposed merger with the JDS). But many fear that the merger would be disastrous if the JD(S) in Karnataka aligns with the BJP as the secret talks held between JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last month already assumed political colours.