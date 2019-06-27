Rift in CPI(M) over Anthoor seeps down

While the protests over the suicide of NRI investor Sajan Parayil allegedly under mental strain from the denial of required municipal permits for his convention centre constructed at Bakkalam in the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-ruled Anthoor municipality continue, a Facebook comment of the vice chairman of the civic body has dropped hints that the fissures within the CPI(M) in the district over the Anthoor issue have percolated down to the municipal administration.

“If a mistake is pointed out, one should correct it instead of arguing and winning” was the comment that appeared with the image of finger pointing published on June 26 night as the profile picture of the Facebook page of municipal vice chairman and local CPI(M) leader K. Shaju. The comment was later withdrawn.

Veiled criticism

The words were widely seen as a veiled criticism of embattled municipal chairperson P.K. Shyamala who has been on the defensive over the suicide of the businessman as the family of late Sajan has alleged that the municipal permits for the functioning of the multi-crore convention centre were denied at the behest of Ms. Shyamala, who is wife of senior party leader M.V. Govindan.

The Facebook comment, though withdrawn, has come amid reports of the disclosure by CPI(M) leader James Mathew, who represents Taliparamba constituency which included Anthoor municipality, at the recent party State committee meeting that when he had submitted a memorandum to then Minister for Local Self-Government K.T. Jaleel seeking his intervention to solve the issue of permits for the convention centre, Mr. Govindan intervened by contacting a member of the Minister’s personal staff Mr. Mathew. At the public meeting held by the CPI(M) at Mangattuparamba on June 22 to explain the party’s stand on the Anthoor issue, Mr. Mathew had said that as a legislator, he also shared moral responsibility for the death of Sajan because Sajan had contacted him over the issue of the denial of permits for the convention centre.

It was at this meeting that former CPI(M) district secretary P. Jayarajan had said that Ms. Shyamala had failed in controlling municipal officials on the permits issue.

Youth Congress protest

Meanwhile, a march by Youth Congress workers to the office of the Anthoor municipality on Thursday turned violent as the protesting youths tried to pull down the police barricades placed in front of the gate of the office building.

The march was held to demand the resignation of the municipal chairperson and invoke suicide abetment charges against the chairperson and municipal officials.

A large posse of police personnel were deployed fearing trouble during the protest. Water cannons were used to disperse the protesters. The police used canes to break the protest when it turned violent. The police arrested several protesters. The Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha also staged a protest to the office of the District Police Chief here in the morning demanding registration of case against the chairperson on the Anthoor issue.