Rift in Congress over expulsion of leaders in Kasaragod

A section of Congress and Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod has expressed support for leaders who were expelled from the Congress party for attending the wedding reception of a Periye murder case accused’s son.

Posters against Congress leader and Kasaragod MP-designate Rajmohan Unnithan, and the District Congress Committee (DCC) president have emerged in Periya town in the name of the Youth Congress.

The controversy arose when Congress leaders attended the wedding of the accused’s son in the Periya murder case. This led to the expulsion of KPCC member Balakrishnan Periye, former block president Rajan Periye, and constituency presidents Pramod Periye and Ramakrishnan Periye from the party’s primary membership. The expulsion followed the recommendation of a KPCC-appointed inquiry commission, which confirmed the leaders’ presence at the wedding.

The inquiry, led by KPCC State general secretary P.M. Niyas and political affairs committee member N. Subramanian, revealed that Congress leaders had attended the wedding reception on May 8. Photographs of their participation further fueled outrage and led to the expulsion.

