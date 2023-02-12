ADVERTISEMENT

Riding on super cars, soaking up Kerala’s charm

February 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism to fund an episode in Car and Country, a visual travelogue on an OTT platform in U.K., to attract global tourists. Expert drivers will drive on luxury cars through the State’s locales, delivering to viewers its cultural and geographical peculiarities

Dhinesh Kallungal

Travelogues have played a pivotal role in popularising Kerala the world over since the ancient past. Travellers of the yore had documented their experiences in the region through writings and depictions. Now, riding high on the State’s global reputation in the tourism sector, Kerala Tourism has decided to come up with a visual travelogue on ‘Car and Country’ to promote the State on international travel platforms. ‘Car and Country,’ which is running on Amazon Prime U.K., partners with the respective regional tourism departments to promote destinations.

The travelogue will blend on-road experiences on super-cars and the splendid sights of the countryside. The office of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala Tourism would partner with a production company for the venture, delivering to travellers the State’s cultural and geographical peculiarities.

The initiative aims at fostering a sense of wanderlust and adventure among the viewers, driving through the best tourist destinations on iconic super-cars. The luxury and super-cars required for the shooting will be imported along with Formula One drivers.

In England, France

The production company has already filmed four episodes in England and three in France. ‘Car and Country Rush,’ a more adventure-filled episode, recently had its premiere in London to good reviews. The Tourism department has sanctioned ₹35 lakh for the visual travelogue that will be premiered on Amazon Prime U.K. this year. Since the U.K. accounts for lion’s share of foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala, the move will be advantageous for the State, said officials.

