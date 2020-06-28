Rider hits wild boar, succumbs to injuries

A motorcycle rider who sustained serious injuries on his head after hitting a wild boar on the national highway at Malapuram, near Puthuppadi, on Sunday succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Government Medical College Hospital here.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Ali, 50, a native of Vendekkumchal. Mohammad Ali was proceeding to a nearby market in the morning when the wild boar suddenly appeared on the road. The two-wheeler overturned after he hit the boar and he sustained serious head injury.
Local residents said many similar accidents had occurred on the stretch earlier also with the increase in the population of wild boars. Many had also come under attack from the animals, they said.
Boar killed
Forest Department officials said empanelled farmers had started exercising their right to kill wild boars that entered their farms. On Saturday night, a wild boar weighing about 85 kg was shot dead in Kodenchery panchayat and it was the first such killing of the animal complying with the State government’s order, they said.
Officials said the service of five empanelled farmers with gun licence would be available in Kodenchery panchayat for killing troublemaking wild boars. Such panels would be constituted in all panchayats on the fringes of forests, they said.
