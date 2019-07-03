Rice parks in Thrissur and Palakkad districts

The integrated rice technology park announced for Alappuzha district will be established in Mulakkuzha in Chengannur taluk.

Construction will begin in two months, the government said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened here by Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan.

Kinfra has been entrusted with the job of acquiring the land for the project. Kitco will prepare a detailed project report.

Special officer

The department has also appointed a special officer for project implementation. Once the rice park is commissioned, the paddy harvested in Kuttanad can be processed there.

At present, the harvest is transported to other districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for milling.

In January, foundation stones were laid in Thrissur and Palakkad districts for rice parks.

In Palakkad, the project is envisaged at Kingra’s mega food park at Kanjikode. In Thrissur, it is coming up at a 15-acre district panchayat farm at Chelakkara.

The government has earmarked ₹20 crore in the 2019-20 budget for establishing food parks.

Rice and value-added products from the rice parks would be marketed under the Kerala brand, the government said.