RI till the end of life for man for sexually assaulting daughter

The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life on three counts for sexually assaulting his daughter.

The child’s mother died when she was one-and-a-half years old. Her father, 37, began abusing her when she was five. The abuse continued for years. The girl informed her class teacher about the abuse. The case was prosecuted and the accused sentenced within a year of the case being reported. The girl has been living in a child care institution since the case was reported.

Compensation

Thiruvananthapuram POCSO court judge M.P. Shibu also imposed a fine of ₹1.9 lakh on the man. The District Legal Services Authority was recommended to provide compensation to the child under the victim compensation scheme. Of the ₹1.9-lakh fine, ₹1.5 lakh will be given to the girl.

Public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad and lawyer V.C. Bindu appeared for the prosecution. Twenty-six witnesses were examined by the prosecution and 30 documents presented in court.

