RGCB’s workshop on epigenetic regulation under way in Thiruvananthapuram

A six-day workshop-cum-course on the basic mechanisms of epigenetic regulation, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), commenced here at RGCB’s Akkulam campus on Sunday.

‘Immuno-India 2023’, with the theme ‘Epigenetic Regulation of Immune Responses’, is being organised by RGCB, in association with International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), an umbrella of regional and national societies of immunology, Indian Immunology Society (IIS) and Federation of Immunological Societies of Asia-Oceania (FIMSA)

Several scientists from research institutions across the country and many international delegates are participating in the event.

Inaugurating the workshop, Shekhar C. Mande, former Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Professor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that modern science must take cues from traditional practices around the world.

Dr. Mande said the National Science Foundation (NSF) has earmarked a hefty budget to retrieve and mainstream the traditional practices of the indigenous people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also now in the process of setting up an institute in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to promote studies on development of traditional medicine.

“Rhinoplasty surgery to change the shape of the nose has been described in traditional Indian texts back in 1000 BC. The text of Sushruta, who is considered as the first surgeon in the world, also mentions this procedure,” Dr. Mande said. He added that in 400 AD, Vagbhata had laid down the protocol regarding the precautions to be taken while performing Rhinoplasty.

He also spoke about the ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ initiative of the Union Health Ministry, under which several vaccine trials are under way, in the hope that TB can be prevented

RGCB Director, Chandrabhas Narayana, presided over the opening session of the programme.

The workshop will conclude on October 6.

