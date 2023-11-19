RGCB’s foundation day: Interdisciplinary work key in study of biological science, says expert

November 19, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In modern age, study of biological science should be seen more as a study of how interdisciplinary work can address a particular problem in an exciting manner, Satyajit Mayor, former Director of Bengaluru-based National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) said here on Sunday.

Dr. Mayor was delivering a lecture on “The Edge of A Cell: A Living Fabric Where Physics Meets Biology” at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here, in connection with the foundation day of the institution.

“Not that you need to be a particular biologist who does one thing. If you can bring people who look at phenomena at different disciplines, it becomes much more exciting to address problems,” he observed.

Dr. Mayor, a prominent botanist, said, “It is an exciting meeting of physics and biology when we witness the nature of the relationship between concepts that we borrow in one area and realise how we can apply them in biology.”

RGCB Director Professor Chandrabhas Narayana, in his welcome address, briefly recalled the emergence of RGCB as a premier biotechnology research institution in India since its inception in 1990.

Dr Narayana said RGCB has consistently maintained its commitment to research and knowledge dissemination and further enriched the scientific content within their six thematic scientific domains by publishing high quality research articles.

Noting that RGCB has introduced several advanced equipment this year, he said an incubation hub consisting of the state-of-the-art animal research facility and advanced instrumentation centre to facilitate RGCB’s research is coming up as part of the first phase development at its Akkulam campus in the capital city.

On the occasion, M.R. Das Student Merit Award 2023, P.K. Iyengar Award for Best Thesis and Best Teachers Awards were presented.

