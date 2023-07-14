RGCB’s BSL-3 lab gets DBT approval

July 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The new Bio-safety Level-3 laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here has received approval from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, to carry out research activities involving live infectious organisms classified as BSL-3 agents, such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.

RGCB’s BSL-3 modular facility set up at its new campus at Aakkulam, is also the first modern BSL-3 laboratory in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of RGCB, Chandrabhas Narayana, said in a statement here that the new BSL-3 lab would help foster collaborations across industry, academia, and clinical partners to develop novel drugs and vaccines against pathogens that were important to the State’s context.

“The laboratory will also serve as a core platform to undertake ground-breaking research on zoonotic infectious agents and pathogen adaptations towards future pandemic preparedness,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.