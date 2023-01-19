ADVERTISEMENT

RGCB dedicates Science Museum at Meppadi in Wayanad

January 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

It is among 75 such museums planned as part of nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) opened a Science Museum at Meppadi in the district on Thursday, carrying forward the Union government’s objective to promote a scientific approach among students as well as local communities.

RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana handed over the state-of-the-art facility to Moncy Joseph, principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi.

It is among the 75 such museums the Centre has planned as part of the nationwide Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that also promotes public awareness about scientific intervention through bio-resources.

The museum, which was developed and guided by Dr. Narayana with core focus on biotechnology, has been conceived to reach out to students to inspire them for a career in science while celebrating the history and future of research as well as innovation in the country.

