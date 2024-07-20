Reworking plan allocation: State seeks to restructure priorities, says Balagopal

The State government’s annual expenditure has, on an average, shot up by 30-35% compared to the 2016-2021 period, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Saturday. He added that in deciding to rework the plan allocation, the government was aiming to “restructure priorities.”

The average annual expenditure of the State government has risen from ₹1,20,000 crore during the five years of the previous LDF government to ₹1,60,000 crore. “Even by increasing the spending by ₹40,000 crore, we cannot meet all our requirements,” Mr. Balagopal told reporters here ahead of the July 23 Union Budget presentation.

The government’s expenditure has also shot up at a time when the Centre had slashed the State’s eligible allocations on a massive scale, he said.

Mr. Balagopal attributed the increase in annual expenditure to the increased allocations on welfare measures and implementation of pay revision. For instance, the spending on social security pensions had risen from ₹8,000 crore during the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government’s term to ₹32,000 crore during the five years of the 2016-21 LDF government. The present LDF government has already spent ₹27,000 crore on these pensions over a three-year period.

In reworking the plan allocation, major components, such as the spending on development, welfare and employment generation measures, will not be touched. However, the government hopes to trim unnecessary expenditure and misuse, he said.

Mr. Balagopal said that noted economists like Arvind Subramanian endorse Kerala government’s charge that the State is being denied its eligible tax devolution share. “He said that the State of Kerala is losing around ₹15,000 crore every year on account of the lack of proper division or decision on the part of the 15th Finance Commission,” Mr. Balagopal. Dr. Subramanian has further argued that States should get 80-85% of the collected tax as their share, according to Mr. Balagopal.

Mr. Balagopal said Kerala seeks to cooperate with other States that face similar issues on the division of taxes to raise them before the 16th Finance Commission.