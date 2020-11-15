‘Reworked’ DPR of Light Metro gets KRTL nod

DMRC submitted the DPR as per the revised Metro Policy-2017

The ‘reworked’ Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Light Metro proposed for cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode has got the approval of the Kerala Rapid Transit Limited (KRTL), the spv set up to execute the MRTS project, after a delay of 35 months.

The board of the KRTL that met on October 19 through video-conference gave the approval for the revised DPR submitted by the DMRC in December 2017 as per the revised Metro Policy-2017 of the Union government, official sources told The Hindu.

As per the revised DPR prepared under the DMRC Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan, the cost for laying Light Metro along the 35.12 km in the two key cities will go up by ₹700 crore from ₹6,728 crore. The DMRC also found the ambitious project ‘viable and socially justified’ and that it has the needed ridership. The Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) for Thiruvananthapuram is 10,000 while for Kozhikode it is 6,000, as per the revised DPR, the DMRC says.

Before placing it in the KRTL board, the revised DPR was scrutinised by a high-level committee comprising the Principal Secretaries of Finance, Public Works, Transport, Law, LSGD, and the MD, KRTL.

The cost for laying the MRTS has gone up with the incorporation of parameters such as transit-oriented development plan, value capture finance, and public-private partnership (PPP) in the new Metro Rail policy.

The financial internal rate of return (FIRR), an indicator to measure return on investment, based on the revised costs and additional revenues, for Thiruvananthapuram has gone up to 7.24% and 8.66 % for Kozhikode. The 17.99% Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) for Thiruvananthapuram project and 17.39% for Kozhikode have also gone up.

Automatic fare collection and operation of lifts and escalators in light metro stations in the two cities is included in the PPP mode. Additional floor area ratio (FAR) at a price has also been suggested along the corridor for value capture finance along with Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA).

Another significant change is recommendation for Linear Induction Motor (LIM) technology for the rolling stock to negotiate sharp curves up to 60 metre and steep gradient up to 6%. The use of LIM technology will reduce the axle load to 9 tonnes leading to about 4% savings in civil structures and track costs.

The DPR prepared by the DMRC, that was given the administrative nod by the Cabinet on September 8, 2016, and was awaiting the Centre’s approval, was reworked based on appraisal guidelines for metro rail project proposals of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The reworked DPR was made an essential component for seeking Central assistance as per the Metro Rail policy. The supplementary DPR now needs Cabinet approval to be forwarded to the MoHUA, official sources say, adding this will come up in the Cabinet only after the local body elections.