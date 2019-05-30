Reward for strengthening party

The decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to induct V. Muraleedharan in the Union Cabinet is being construed as a reward for his acumen in building the party organisation in the State and also for his efforts in bringing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy closer to the National Democratic Alliance.

Mr. Muraleedharan, who rose through the ranks of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), went on to become its national general secretary and was also the director of the Nehru Yuva Kendra during the tenure of the Vajpayee government.

Later, he was tasked to head the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit from 2010 to 2015. Born as the son of V. Gopalan and Vellamvelli Devaki at Thalassery in 1958, Mr. Muraleedharan took an MA in English from the Brennan College.

On proving his skill as a student leader, he was assigned to take up the onerous task of building the BJP from the grassroots and had succeeded to a great extent in making the party vibrant and quelling dissidence that had taken a heavy toll on the party’s prospects.

Though his tough stance on organisational issues earned him the wrath of the State Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership, he enjoyed the solid support of the Central leadership and continued to be the most preferred choice to head the State unit.

Even after stepping down as president, Mr. Muraleedharan acted as vestibule between the national and State leadership and the former relied on his counsel for taking a final decision on organisational matters pertaining to the State. Despite being identified as the leader of a group, he enjoyed the confidence of the national leaders and his views were considered for taking a final call on settling the group squabbles in the party.

Mr. Muraleedharan, a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, was in charge of the organisational activities in Andhra Pradesh for the past one year. He had succeeded in cultivating a camaraderie with the YSRCP and the current position is a reward for his efforts in strengthening the organisation.