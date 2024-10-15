Reward for accurately counting potholes in Thrissur city, says Rajan Pallan

Opposition Leader of the Thrissur Corporation Rajan Pallan has announced that a reward will be given to those who accurately count the small and large potholes in Thrissur city. He expressed confidence that no one will be able to do so.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, he questioned why the Mayor, who claims to have completed tender procedures months ago to address the deplorable condition of Thrissur’s roads, has not even initiated patchwork repairs. He questioned the whereabouts of the funds allocated for road repairs. Mr. Pallan criticised both the Mayor and the Public Works Minister, stating that they have only contributed to the suffering of the people.

He pointed out that Thrissur Corporation is governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-sponsored Mayor, which explains why the BJP, even though part of the Opposition, does not protest while the Congress raises issues. He alleged that there is a collaborative governance between the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the Corporation.

Mr. Pallan asserted that the failure to conduct necessary clean-ups and road repairs before the monsoon season reflects serious negligence on the part of the Left Democratic Front governing committee and the Mayor, accusing them of social irresponsibility.

He spoke about various issues, including the mismanagement of funds related to the non-functioning waste processing plant in Shakthan Nagar and irregularities in the Vanchikulam project, as well as serious lapses in the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the electricity sector.

Deputy Opposition leader E.V. Sunilraj emphasised the urgent need to renovate play equipment at Nehru Park, citing safety hazards for children. He questioned how, after spending ₹3 crore on park renovations under the Amrut scheme, such deplorable conditions could exist.