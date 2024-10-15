GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reward for accurately counting potholes in Thrissur city, says Rajan Pallan

The Opposition leader of the Thrissur Corporation asks about the funds allocated for road repairs and why patchwork repairs have not been initiated

Published - October 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition Leader of the Thrissur Corporation Rajan Pallan has announced that a reward will be given to those who accurately count the small and large potholes in Thrissur city. He expressed confidence that no one will be able to do so.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, he questioned why the Mayor, who claims to have completed tender procedures months ago to address the deplorable condition of Thrissur’s roads, has not even initiated patchwork repairs. He questioned the whereabouts of the funds allocated for road repairs. Mr. Pallan criticised both the Mayor and the Public Works Minister, stating that they have only contributed to the suffering of the people.

He pointed out that Thrissur Corporation is governed by a  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-sponsored Mayor, which explains why the BJP, even though part of the Opposition, does not protest while the Congress raises issues. He alleged that there is a collaborative governance between the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the Corporation.

Mr. Pallan asserted that the failure to conduct necessary clean-ups and road repairs before the monsoon season reflects serious negligence on the part of the Left Democratic Front governing committee and the Mayor, accusing them of social irresponsibility.

He spoke about various issues, including the mismanagement of funds related to the non-functioning waste processing plant in Shakthan Nagar and irregularities in the Vanchikulam project, as well as serious lapses in the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the electricity sector.

Deputy Opposition leader E.V. Sunilraj emphasised the urgent need to renovate play equipment at Nehru Park, citing safety hazards for children. He questioned how, after spending ₹3 crore on park renovations under the Amrut scheme, such deplorable conditions could exist.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.