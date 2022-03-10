Revving up State finances a major challenge

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to present his maiden full Budget today

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to present his maiden full Budget today

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is scheduled to present the State Budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the Assembly on Friday.

Mr. Balagopal's maiden full budget is keenly awaited, given the State's pressing need to increase revenues and realistically tackle mounting debt liabilities, even as solutions are offered to spur economic growth and employment generation with the pandemic-induced health emergency showing signs of winding down.

The Budget will be presented at 9 a.m. as the fourth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly reconvenes after a break. The Economic Review will be tabled on the same day, breaking from the tradition of presenting it on the eve of the Budget.

Propping up the State finances is a major challenge before the government, experts feel. The 2021-22 Budget had pegged the total outstanding debt of the State at ₹3.27 lakh crore (37.39% of the GSDP), increasing from ₹2.9 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

The State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Assembly in November last year, had observed that the repayment of public debt increased by 141.81%. The CAG was also highly critical of off-Budget borrowings, noting that they are liable to ''increase substantially over a period of time leading to a debt trap.'' The CAG wanted the government to disclose details of off-Budget borrowings made via the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd. (KSSPL) in the Budget and accounts.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal giving finishing touches to his Budget in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Measures for improving the tax collection and preventing tax evasion are also expected on Friday.

Ahead of the 2022-23 Budget, Mr. Balagopal had voiced concerns regarding the impending discontinuation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation regime. Mr, Balagopal had stated that the Budget would feature proposals aimed at accelerating the State's growth trajectory.

Kerala needs to accelerate development, generate jobs using the possibilities offered by the knowledge economy and, on an equally important front, give a fillip to the production sector, according to Mr. Balagopal. The Budget is expected to place thrust on value addition in the farm sector and small industry by making use of technological advances.

The discussion and voting on the vote on account and the presentation of the Kerala Appropriation (vote on account) Bill will be held on March 18, the final day of the session.