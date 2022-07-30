Kerala

Revoke Venkitaraman’s appointment: Muslim Jamat

Kerala Muslim Jamat State secretary Abdurahman Faizy Wandoor inaugurating a collectorate march taken out by the Muslim Jamat at Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN
Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM July 30, 2022 22:06 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:06 IST

The Kerala Muslim Jamat on Saturday took out a march to the district collectorate here, protesting against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha District Collector.

Dr. Venkitaraman was facing court proceedings after he caused the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk driving-related car accident.

The protesters demanded that Dr. Venkitaraman’s appointment be revoked.

Opening the rally, Kerala Muslim Jamat State secretary Abdurahman Faizy Wandoor asked the government to correct its stand by recalling Dr. Venkitaraman.

Sunni workers representing Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, Sunni Students Federation, and other organisations attended the march.

“The government is sending wrong signals to the people by appointing a person facing criminal charges as District Collector. This is challenging the law. This will destroy the law. It is a challenge to the people,” said Mr. Faizy.

The Muslim Jamat said it would continue the agitation until Dr. Venkitaraman’s appointment was revoked.

Muslim Jamat district president Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi presided over the function. District leaders P. Saidalavi Chengara, P.M. Mustafa Kodur, C.K. Hasainar Saqafi, Abdurazak Saqafi, and Basheer’s brother K.M. Abdurahman spoke.

