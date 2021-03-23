Revoke suspension of driver, Kerala rights commision tells Aruvikkara grama panchayat office

Thiruvananthapuram

23 March 2021 21:31 IST

Panchayat secretary had suspended the driver, alleging a bid to malign the panchayat president

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that the suspension of a driver in the Aruvikkara grama panchayat office be revoked at the earliest in the wake of the panchayat deputy director declaring it void. The panchayat secretary had suspended the driver, alleging a bid to malign the panchayat president.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic was acting on a petition by a Vellanad resident on behalf of her husband Shiju who had been suspended by the panchayat secretary on February 7, 2019. It was alleged that Mr. Shiju tarnished the reputation of the panchayat president by driving too fast.

The panchayat deputy director told the commission that the secretary’s order was nullified on January 16, 2020 after the suspension was not ratified at a meeting of the panchayat. However, the secretary did not take any action on the order. It was in this context that the petitioner approached the commission.

The commission, in its direction to the secretary, said this was a violation of human rights. It also sought a report on the action taken by April 15.