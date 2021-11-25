‘Revoke decision on Wakf Board appointments’

The Sunni Mahallu Federation (SMF) has demanded that the government withdraw the decision to leave Wakf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC). A resolution passed by the SMF accused the government of constantly discriminating against the Muslim community. Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Mohammed Nadvi inaugurated a meeting of the SMF held on the university campus on Wednesday. SMF district president Sayed Rasheedali Thangal presided over the function.