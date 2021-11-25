The Sunni Mahallu Federation (SMF) has demanded that the government withdraw the decision to leave Wakf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC). A resolution passed by the SMF accused the government of constantly discriminating against the Muslim community. Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Mohammed Nadvi inaugurated a meeting of the SMF held on the university campus on Wednesday. SMF district president Sayed Rasheedali Thangal presided over the function.
‘Revoke decision on Wakf Board appointments’
Staff Reporter
Malappuram ,
November 25, 2021 00:52 IST
Staff Reporter
Malappuram ,
November 25, 2021 00:52 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings out action plan for development of Kerala capital
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 12:54:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/revoke-decision-on-wakf-board-appointments/article37674067.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story