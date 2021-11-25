Kerala

‘Revoke decision on Wakf Board appointments’

The Sunni Mahallu Federation (SMF) has demanded that the government withdraw the decision to leave Wakf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC). A resolution passed by the SMF accused the government of constantly discriminating against the Muslim community. Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Mohammed Nadvi inaugurated a meeting of the SMF held on the university campus on Wednesday. SMF district president Sayed Rasheedali Thangal presided over the function.


