Reviving glory of Wadakkanchery river

A people’s initiative is all set to give a rebirth to Wadakkanchery River, once the lifeline of the river basin with an area of 760 sq km.

Originating from the Vazhani forests and ending at the Enamavu kole, the Wadakkanchery river, also known as the Vazhani river, used to feed more than 2,500 hectares of farm land. More than 368 streams were flowing into the 51.3 km-long river.

But over the years, encroachments and mindless dumping of waste turned many parts of the river, which was a major source of drinking water in the area, into a sewage canal. Many streams dried up. Wells and ponds on the banks of the river, which used to get replenished with its water, also died.

The project under Haritha Keralam Mission with people’s cooperation is aimed at transforming the neglected river into one with water flowing throughout the year, according to P.K. Biju, MP. Committees and sub committees will be formed for the conservation works. Revival of the water sources was vital for the survival of human beings, he said.

A draft presented at a meeting of grama and block panchayat chiefs of Wadakkanchery, Kunnamkulam, and Manalur Assembly constituencies has an action plan to make visible changes in the next 18 months. It has projects to remove the dumped garbage, clear encroachments, strengthen water flow in the streams, and protect the riverbeds.

In the first stage, conservation work would be carried out on a stretch of 24.5 km, said Anoop Kishore, vice chairman of Wadakkanchery municipality.

“Conservation of 227-km-long small canals, from 368 streams, will be done in the initial stage. Encroachments will be cleared. The width and depth of small streams and canals will be improved. Separate committees will be formed for the conservation of each stream,” he said.

KILA support

Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will take lead of the conservation efforts. It will give technical support and training for stream committees and elected representatives .

District Collector A. Kowshigan has given instructions to form four special survey teams. A project for waste management at source for houses and industries will be implemented with the support of IIT, Mumbai. The existing watershed managements projects will be co-ordinated and strengthened.

Coir Geo-net (net fabric woven from coir net) will be used for soil protection. Plants such as bamboo and Ramacham will be grown on the river banks. There will be a special project to protect Chengalikodan Banana growing on the banks of the Wadakkanchery river, which has secured a GI (Geographical Indication ) status.

Implementation of the project will be made transparent by updating people on the daily events and developments through WhatsApp.