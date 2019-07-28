Revive passion for reading among youth, say readers

It was an evening well spent for about 40 readers of The Hindu, with some coming in from as far away as Kannur, to participate in the first Kerala Open House with the Readers’ Editor A.S. Panneerselvan, on Saturday.

The Open House, in the presence of the editor Suresh Nambath, saw readers demand that The Hindu take the initiative to re-ignite the passion for reading, especially among the millennials who depend mostly on online portals for news and other reading.

The readers also offered suggestions to improve the readability of the paper and to keep up with the times when news is available at one's fingertips.

Suggestions

Foremost among them were Anna Kattampally and Chithra S. Nair, students from St. Teresa's College here. “There are options aplenty to get live and quick news. The Hindu's online edition offers news in depth. It must become more lively and friendlier to the youth,” they said.

Nirmala Venketeshwaran, a retired school principal, spoke of how the academic standard and communication skills of students had improved tremendously after they began reading The Hindu. "Sadly, most among today’s young generation do not have the passion to read.”

Davis Vithayathil sought more representation from Kerala in the Letters to the Editor column. “Everything about the daily, from the quality of newsprint to content, is outstanding,” said Santhosh Krishnan. Mini Priya, assistant professor from SH College, Thevara, highlighted how many like her relied considerably on the daily to garner data for research.

In response

Mr. Panneerselvan spoke of the efforts that The Hindu takes to understand and correct the errors that creep into the daily. “Errors can happen, since newspapers are produced by humans and driven by deadlines. The Open House was organised to recognise the viewpoints of readers.”

Responding to demands that the e-paper and a few other offerings from The Hindu stable be made available free of cost, he delved into the expenses involved in garnering credible news. “Newsprint too is expensive,” he said.

Mr. Nambath said the Readers’ Mail column would be shortly restored, with responses from government officials concerned.

“We try to be representative of all regions in Letters to the Editor column. Readers can write about areas of their interest in Open Page and get paid as well,” he said.