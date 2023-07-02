Revival of water bodies in Vechoor on

July 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The vast network of water bodies that criss-crosses Vechoor, a local body on the banks of the Vembanad lake, has received a fresh lease of life with a clean-up drive launched by the panchayat.

The drive, ‘Clean Vechoor’, envisages reviving 13 major canals and five intra-channels through deepening the beds and restoring the banks. A 3.5-km-long stretch of the backwater system too has been revived as part of it.

The programme, which forms part of the ‘Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam’, is being carried out using the plan funds in the present and previous fiscal years.

“As many as five major canals and four intra-channels are being renovated in the first phase. The renovation of Anchumana-Vikraman Thodu, Mathungal Thodu, Kochu Thodu, Kalchira-Anchumana Thodu, Puthan Thodu, Njanuparamba Thodu, Eerammathara Thodu, Moonnuveli Thodu, Kaipuzha-Bhairavankad Thodu etc. are in the final stages,’’ said an official.

These water bodies, which connect with the vast polder networks spread across the region and the Vembanad lake, extend over a distance of about 65 kilometres. Chocked with silt, weeds and garbage, they posed serious threat to the region during the monsoons. The region also used to experience severe flooding in cases of strong tides taking place in the Vembanad lake, he added.

The deterioration of waterbodies also had an impact on the tourism prospects of the region with the tour operators and house boats beginning to keep away from the village destinations here.

A majority of the 4,600 families in the panchayat depend on the lake for a living and the worsening condition of these streams posed a serious threat to inland fishery and water transport. Alongside restoring these canals, an awareness campaign against garbage dumping water bodies too is being carried out. The entire project is being executed as part of a plan worth ₹25.66 lakh.