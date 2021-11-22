Revival of tourism top priority: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually inaugurating a tourist facilitation centre constructed by the Tourism Department at Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha on Monday.

ALAPPUZHA

22 November 2021 19:39 IST

The CM was virtually inaugurating a tourist facilitation centre near Cherthala

Revival of the tourism sector, struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the major priorities of the State government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was virtually inaugurating a tourist facilitation centre constructed by the Tourism Department at Kanichukulangara Devi temple near Cherthala on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan said the tourism sector was eyeing a strong comeback post COVID-19 and the projects like caravan tourism and pilgrim tourism circuit would be a catalyst for revival and growth.

“Tourism plays a key role in the State’s economy and its development is one of the top priorities of the government. The sector, which witnessed growth despite the 2018 great deluge and other natural disasters, was, however, hit hard by the pandemic. Turning the tourism industry around is key to economic revival as it employs five lakh people directly and 20 lakh people indirectly. With the aim of reviving the sector, the government has made interventions and announced a slew of special projects,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said the revolving fund to provide interest-free loans to people employed in the tourism sector and one-time financial assistance to houseboat owners for maintenance of vessels were aimed at supporting the beleaguered industry.

He said that Alappuzha was attracting tourists in large numbers and the government was committed to the growth of tourism in the Venice of East.

“The Alappuzha Heritage project is making good progress. Various projects to the tune of ₹100 crore are nearing completion. The Alappuzha canal rejuvenation project is also progressing well. The tourism sector will recover and Alappuzha will regain its past glory,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The three-storey facilitation centre at Kanichukulangara, part of the pilgrim tourism circuit, was constructed at a cost of ₹5.75 crore. The 13,600 sq ft facility has 33 rooms, two shops, lifts, toilets among other amenities.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, SN Trust secretary Vellappally Natesan and others were present at the function.