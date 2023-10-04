Revival of Mampuzha river: field examination begins

October 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The regional-level inspection as part of the revival of Mampuzha river under the One Local Self Government One Idea (OLOI) scheme initiated by the Peruvayal grama panchayat has begun. A six-kilometre stretch of the river was examined in the first phase by the experts’ team led by J. Sundarsan Pillai, Director, Integrated Rural Technology Centre. The local administrators were also present during the field visit on Tuesday. Panchayat authorities said the project was one of the 10 such innovative ideas shortlisted for implementation in the State. The final report would be submitted to the authorities within October 20, they said.

