HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revival of Mampuzha river: field examination begins

October 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The regional-level inspection as part of the revival of Mampuzha river under the One Local Self Government One Idea (OLOI) scheme initiated by the Peruvayal grama panchayat has begun. A six-kilometre stretch of the river was examined in the first phase by the experts’ team led by J. Sundarsan Pillai, Director, Integrated Rural Technology Centre. The local administrators were also present during the field visit on Tuesday. Panchayat authorities said the project was one of the 10 such innovative ideas shortlisted for implementation in the State. The final report would be submitted to the authorities within October 20, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.