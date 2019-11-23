Revival of CARe Keralam sought

A section of small and medium-scale manufacturers has sought revival of CARe Keralam, an industrial cluster for research set up in Thrissur district in 2012 to promote Kerala as a destination of quality Ayurvedic products and services.

Confederation for Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Ltd. or CARe Keralam is a public limited company launched with the financial support of the Union Ministry for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homeopathy, and the Kerala government through the Kerala State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (Kinfra). Ayurvedic drug manufacturers from the State are the members of the company.

Not serving the purpose

Small manufacturers, however, claim that the company, located within the Kinfra Small Industries Park in Koratty, is not serving its purpose. M.M. Sanal Kumar, president of the Kozhikode-based Kerala Ayurvedic Cooperative Society Ltd., a collective of doctors and manufacturers, said on Saturday that facilities were available there for standardisation of Ayurvedic medicines.

“Of the 700-odd Ayurvedic drug manufacturers in Kerala, only 10 are big players. The rest are small and medium-scale manufacturers who don’t have facility for research, scientific studies, and validation of classical drugs. Though CARe Keralam was supposed to be a platform to help us, it has turned out not to be so,” Dr. Sanal Kumar said. He said around ₹25 crore had been spent on the cluster, of which ₹10 crore was allocated by the Union AYUSH Ministry. Dr. Sanal claimed that some of the board members of the company who had their own research labs, might not be keen to promote the cluster.

As per the annual report of the company for 2018-19, it had incurred a loss of ₹92,76,595. In the previous year, the loss was ₹1,63,32,878.

It is learnt that CARe Keralam had defaulted on the loans taken from a nationalised bank, which is planning to attach its properties. Meanwhile, one of the promoters of CARe Keralam told The Hindu that the AYUSH Ministry had filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking a direction to defer the proceedings till its version was heard. “Efforts are on to revive the cluster,” the promoter added.