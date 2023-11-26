Revision of safety guidelines on hosting mass events under consideration: Chief Minister

November 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the State government will be considering a revision of the existing rules and regulations to be followed by organisers of mass events to avert a repeat of Saturday’s stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) tech festival. He also expressed grief over the death of four persons in the tragic event.

While opening the Navakerala Sadas of Thiruvambadi constituency here on Sunday, he made it clear that the State government will make necessary interventions to avert similar incidents in the future. He also pointed out that there exists safety instructions issued by the government for organisers of mass events in order to prevent untoward incident.

While offering condolences to the family members of the victims, Mr. Vijayan laid stress on the need to ensure flawless safety arrangements in all crowded events and celebrations. “We may come across very few such dangerous situations but that doesn’t mean that we should skip the safety instructions,” he observed.

According to Mr. Vijayan, the State government responded swifly to the emergency situation, deputing two Ministers to coordinate rescue activities and treatment needs of the injured. He also assured appropriate follow-up measures to address related concerns.

Later, the Chief Minister and his team of Ministers paid their last respect to Kozhikode native Sarah Thomas, who was one of the four persons killed in the stampede. Her body was kept at Alphonsa Senior Secondary School, Thamarassery for the public to pay homage on Sunday. The funeral would take place on Monday.