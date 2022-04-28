REVISED Veteran hockey player dead

KOCHI

Kevin Rosario, a former Ernakulam District hockey player, passed away early on Thursday. He was 63 and had been ailing for some time.

Rosario, who also played for the Mahatma Gandhi University team, was employed with the Tata Oil Mills till a few years ago. He had also been the former general secretary, Union of Anglo-Indian Association, Kerala, and former president of the Anglo-Indian Association, Ernakulam.

He is survived by his wife Blossom and son Aldrin.

The funeral will be held at the Infant Jesus Church cemetery at 4 p.m. on Saturday.