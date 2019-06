Revised timings for 31 trains from tomorrow

The arrival and departure timings of 31trains running through the State have been changed by five to 30 minutes with effect from July 1 as per the new railway time table.

The departure timings of 13 trains and arrival timings of 18 have been revised.

Departure

Train 16301 Venad Express will leave Shoranur at 2.30 p.m., 56374 Thrisur-Guruvayur Passenger will leave Thrisur at 11.10 a.m., 56387 Ernakulam-Kayankulam Passenger will leave Ernakulam at 12.20 noon and 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad/TATA Express will leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m.

The departure timings of trains from Thiruvananthapuram Central follows: Train 22646 Thiruvananthapuram–Indore Express, 12512 Raptisagar Express and 22648 Thiruvananthapuram-Korba Express - 6.05 a.m.; 17229 Sabari Express - 7 a.m., 22208 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Express - 7.15 p.m., 12076 Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express - 5.55 a.m., 16347 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Express - 8.45 p.m., and 16302 Venad Express - 5.05 a.m.

Train 16650 Parasuram express will leave Nagercoil at 4.05 a.m.

Train 56364 Ernakulam-Shoranur Passenger will reach Shoranur at 9.50 p.m., 56374 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger will reach Guruvayur at 11.45 a.m., 66308 Kollam–Ernakulam MEMU will reach Ernakulam at 5.40 p.m and 16187 Karaikal-Ernakulam Epress will reach Ernakulam at 7 a.m. Train 11097 Pune-Ernakulam Express will reach Ernakulam at 3.50 a.m., 56385 Ernakulam–Kottayam Passenger will reach Kottayam at 9.10 a.m. and 12201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Garibrath Express will reach Kochuveli at 8.50 p.m.

Renumbered

Train 16341/16342 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Intercity Express will be renumbered as 16841/16842 from Monday.