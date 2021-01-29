Revised timetable for SSLC exams

Thiruvananthapuram The revised timetable for the SSLC examinations beginning March 17 has been published.

There is change in the dates for Physics, Social Science, First Language Part 2, and Biology examination dates.

The SSLC model examinations will be held from March 1 to 5 in the morning or afternoon hours.

The revised timetable for the SSLC examinations is as follows:

March 17 (1.40 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.): First Language Part 1; March 18 (1.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Second Language English; March 19 (2.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge; March 22 (1.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Social Science.

March 23 (1.40 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.): First Language Part 2; March 25 (1.40 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.): Physics; March 26 (2.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Biology; March 29 (1.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Mathematics; March 30 (1.40 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.): Chemistry