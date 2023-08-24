HamberMenu
Revised textbooks to reach schools next year: Minister

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said curriculum revision was under way in the State

August 24, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Textbooks for Classes 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will be revised so as to reach schools in the next academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the release by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of additional higher secondary textbooks containing content removed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sivankutty said curriculum revision was under way in the State with the vision of creating a knowledge society for a new Kerala. The textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 would be revised in 2025.

