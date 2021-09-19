Revised target for vaccination

Kerala has now covered 88.94 % of its population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.67% with second dose, now that the Centre has revised the estimated population of all States as per the reports of the Registrar General’s office and Census Commissioner

According to the revised estimate, Kerala’s target population eligible for COVID vaccination has dropped from 2.87 crore to 2,67,09,000. The target population between 18 and 44 years is now 1,39,26,000 and those between 45 and 59 years, 58,53,000 .

As those who have contracted COVID-19 infection need get vaccinated only three months after their illness, the estimated number of people who are yet to take the first dose is quite small, an official release said.

More vaccines arrive

With the State receiving 9,79,370 more doses of vaccines, adequate stock is available to cover all eligible persons (above 18 years) in the State with the first dose.

Health Minister Veena George appealed to all to accept the vaccine as soon as possible.