Revised speed limits for vehicles effective from today, deadline to fix cameras on buses extended to Sept. 30

June 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The revised speed limits for different categories of vehicles in Kerala will come into effect from July 1, Saturday, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said in a release.

The following will be the speed limit on six-lane NH, four-lane NH, other highways, four-lane State Highways, other State highways and district roads, other roads and city roads respectively for vehicles having up to nine seats – 110 kmph, 100 kmph, 90 kmph, 80 kmph, 70 kmph, and 50 kmph.

The speed limit for light, medium and heavy vehicles that have over nine seats will be 95 kmph, 90 kmph, 85 kmph, 80 kmph, 70 kmph, 60 kmph, and 50 kmph. For goods vehicles, it will be 80 kmph, 70 kmph, 65 kmph, 60 kmph, and 50 kmph.

For two-wheelers, it will be 50 kmph for roads within city limits and 60 kmph for other roads. The speed limit on all types of roads for three-wheelers and school buses will be 50 kmph.

This is the first time since 2014 that speed limits are being revised in Kerala, taking into account development of road infra and the installation of AI-enabled cameras.

Cameras in buses

Mr. Raju added that the deadline to fix dual dash cams (with a camera facing the front view and another facing the interior) on stage-carriage buses had been extended to September 30. This followed memoranda submitted by private bus operators, citing shortage of quality cameras. On its part, the KSRTC requested more time to complete paper works to purchase the cameras.

Such cameras are mandatory, including for educational institution and contract carriage buses. Among other benefits, the cameras will act as deterrent against rash driving. The earlier deadline was June 30.