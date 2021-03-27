Revised salary, pension from April 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 March 2021 21:38 IST

Treasury to remain open on April 2 and April 4

The State government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff of aided educational institutions and local bodies, will get the new salary and allowances from April 1 as promised by the outgoing Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Government pensioners, including the part-time pensioners, will also get the pension recommended by the 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commission headed by K. Mohandas and approved by the government.

The salary and allowances of the government employees has been revised with effect from July, 2019.

The Treasury Department has geared up to disburse new salary and pension before Easter and elections to the Assembly that are scheduled for April 6.

The treasuries will remain open on April 2, Good Friday, and April 4, Easter, which are closed holidays. Official sources said the two days would be restricted holidays for those from the Christian communities working in the treasuries across the State. Between April 1 and 6, there are only two working days, April 3 and 5.

For fixation of pay, the NIC has developed a module in SPARK for fixation of pay in the revised scale as per the GO issued by the Finance Department on February 10. The Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) used this module for pay fixation of the employees, other than gazetted employees, under their control.

The DA arrears, from January 1, 2019 to February 2021, claim to Provident Fund and salary for March 2021 are to be e-submitted to treasury as a single bill by DDOs.

However, those on deputation will not be entitled for revised salary as the manual drawn salary data entry from July 2019 to February 2021 is not permitted for the time being to avoid processing of arrears of employees on deputation. Thus, hundreds of employees on deputation during July 2019 to February 2021 are not listed for pay revision fixation.

Director of Treasury A.M. Jaffar said the facility for update of the data of those on deputation during these 20 months had been disabled temporarily in SPARK and it will be restored in the second week of April.