Revised salary, allowance from April 1

Government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff of aided educational institutions, will get the salary and allowances recommended by the 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commission headed by K. Mohandas from April 1.
A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to give retrospective effect to the revised Dearness Allowance from July 1, 2019, and the allowances recommended by the commission from March 1, 2021. The special pay scales recommended by the commission for the Health sector was approved by the Cabinet.
A committee with Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta as convener has been set up to look into the recommendations of the commission regarding pay scales for employees in other sectors and career advance scheme.
The committee, comprising Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Additional Chief Secretary, Administrative Reforms; and Principal Secretary, General Administration; has been asked to submit a report within one month, according to a communication from the Chief Minister's office. Based on the report of the committee, the government will issue the detailed orders. The revision of pension as recommended by the commission will also be based on the report of the committee.
The State exchequer will need ₹4,810 crore annually for meeting the hike in salary and pension.
