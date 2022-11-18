Revised guidelines issued for inspection of vehicles for school excursions in Kerala

November 18, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Transport Commissioner on Friday issued revised instructions for the inspection of vehicles to be hired for excursion trips by the educational institutions in the State. As per the revised instructions, the heads of educational institutions should submit the details of the vehicles, deemed for touring, before the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) or Joint Regional Transport Officer concerned within seven days before the tour.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

The registered owner or driver of the vehicle is entitled to get the vehicle inspected at any of the RTO office or Joint Regional Transport Office in the State, as per convenience, within seven days before the date of commencement of the tour. The vehicle inspection report, in the prescribed format, should be prepared and furnished to the registered owner or driver, and copies of the same should be retained by the head of the office and the inspecting officer.

Also read: Overspeeding private buses with doors kept open causing accidents

Further, the driver of the vehicle should keep the inspection report during the journey and should produce it for verification, as and when demanded by an authorised officer. In addition, the inspection report is valid only for the particular tour for which the head of the office has applied before the authority concerned and should not be used for another journey. Also, directions have been issued to all heads of offices concerned not to cause any unnecessary difficulty to the registered owner or driver during the inspection and should be in strict accordance with the procedures laid out earlier, says the order.

ADVERTISEMENT