Revised entry, exit plan at Central station

The Railways have revised the entry and exit plan for passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in view of the introduction of additional special trains and consequent increase in passengers.
As per the revised plan, the Thampanoor main portico, the first entry, will be open only for entry of passengers arriving to board trains.
Those arriving by trains should exit from the station through the passages adjacent to the veg refreshment room (VRR)/ escalators and the old prepaid auto taxi centre.
The second entry to the station on Power House Road, which had been closed following suspension of trains following the lockdown, will be open for entry and exit of passengers.
As per the COVID-19 protocol, only passengers with confirmed reservation tickets will be allowed to enter the station. Platform tickets will not be issued and, hence, those coming to receive/ see off passengers will not be able to step into the station building.
All passengers should wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene, physical distance, and avoid crowding on railway premises.
