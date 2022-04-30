Revised bus fares to come into effect today

Minimum fare of ordinary/mofussil services will be ₹10

The revised bus fares of both private and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will come into force in the State from Sunday.

The revision was made weighing down various factors, including spiralling cost of fuel, operating and maintenance cost of the fleet and other expenses.

As per the revision, the minimum fare of ordinary/mofussil services including city, town, city-circular, city shuttle and JNNURM non AC services of KSRTC will be ₹10 for one stage (up to 2.5 km) and ₹1 for every additional kilometre travelled by the passenger.

The minimum fare for city fast services will be ₹12 for one stage (up to 2.5 km) and 103 paise for every additional km, while the minimum fare for fast passenger/limited stop fast passenger services will be ₹15 for 5 km and 105 paise for every additional km.

Similarly, the minimum fare is fixed at ₹22 for super fast services for the first l0 km and 108 paise for every additional km. The minimum fare of express/super express services is ₹28 for the first 15 km and 110 paise for every additional km, while the base fare of super air express services is fixed at ₹35 for the first 15 km and ll5 paise for every additional km.

The minimum fare of other services: ₹40 for super deluxe/ semi-sleeper services for the first 15 km and 120 paise for every additional km, ₹60 for luxury/hi-tech and AC services for the first 20 km (150 paise for every additional km), ₹26 for low floor A/C services for 5 km (175 paise for the every additional km), ₹60 for single axle services for the first 20 km (181 paise for every additional km), ₹100 for multi axle services for the first 20 km (225 paise for every additional km), and ₹130 for AC sleeper services for the first 20 km (250 paise for every additional km). There is no change in the existing rate of students concession.

The minimum fare of private buses was earlier hiked from ₹8 to ₹10 and per km rate from 90 paise to ₹1. Similarly, the minimum fare of autorickshaws was hiked to ₹30 for 1.5 km and per km charge to ₹15, while the quadri-cycle charge was hiked to ₹35 and ₹15 for each subsequent km.