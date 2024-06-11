Revised BTech curriculum in Kerala to offer greater flexibility, plethora of options for students

The revised BTech curriculum that will be introduced in engineering colleges under APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) this academic year boasts distinctive elements such as challenge courses and internships.

Providing thrust to project-based learning, the new curriculum promotes internships, entrepreneurship, and the understanding of intellectual property.

Three options

The restructured curriculum, the third one to be designed since KTU’s inception in 2014, will provide three options for the four-year BTech programme — BTech in an engineering major discipline requiring 170 credits; BTech with minor (minor in any discipline, other than the major discipline), and BTech with Honours (Honours areas will be within the major discipline), both requiring 190 credits to complete the programme.

The BTech programme has been classified into various courses in humanities and social sciences; basic sciences; engineering sciences; programme core courses, including project-based learning; programme electives; open elective courses (industry-linked electives); project work and seminar; health and wellness; skill enhancement courses; and mandatory student activities.

Early completion

Challenge courses (or challenge exams) will enable students to expedite the learning process, allowing them to complete the programme earlier than the stipulated time-frame. Students will be able to opt for a challenge course from a bouquet of courses, and earn credits upon its successful completion without undertaking the traditional coursework. The approach will allow students to utilise one of the last two semesters (in the BTech programme) for an internship.

Next-generation courses

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the revised curriculum aligns with the government’s avowed goal of transforming the State into a knowledge-based economy. Besides equipping students to become industry-ready, the curriculum comprises next-generation courses such as artificial intelligence and data science across all BTech streams.

The curriculum will also encourage students to embark on socially relevant projects to evolve solutions for problems facing local communities.

KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath pointed out the new syllabus that is set to be introduced this academic year will differ from the previous ones.

“Previously, all engineering programmes had the same syllabus for fundamental subjects like physics, mathematics and chemistry. In the new curriculum, these subjects will be tailored to the specific course chosen by the student. For instance, the mathematics curriculum for biomedical engineering will differ from that for food technology,” he said.

Director of Technical Education in-charge Shalij P.R, KTU Syndicate members Vinodkumar Jacob and Sanjeev G., Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas, and Director (Academics) Libeesh M. were present.

