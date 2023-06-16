Review SSLC, Plus Two results at district level: Minister

June 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

SSLC and Plus Two results should be reviewed at the district level by deputy directors of education (DDE) and district education officers (DEO), Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after giving away the State Teachers’ Awards for 2021-22 at Shikshak Sadan here on Friday.

The Minister said that when the results were published, it was noticed that contrary to expectations, many districts had fared poorly. This should be examined at the district level itself and correctional steps taken without delay.

The current one-day training for teachers was not showing the desired results, the Minister said. The government was taking steps to change the training into a week-long residential programme, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said all rights of teachers would be protected. However, teachers should give priority to students’ rights and matters.

The Minister gave away cash award, certificate, and memento to the award winners. Twenty-two teachers, including five in lower primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary categories, and two in the vocational higher secondary category received the award.

The Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Award for 2021-22 was presented to three teachers.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, Director of General Education Shanavas S., and KITE Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath were present.

