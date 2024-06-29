GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Review of user development fee at airport sought

Published - June 29, 2024 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

N.K.Premachandran, MP, has written to Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu requesting him to reconsider the decision to increase the user development fee (UDF) levied on passengers and the aircraft landing fees at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Raising apprehension over the steep hike in tariff rates, the MP said the majority of the passengers from Kollam have been depending on the Thiruvananthapuram airport for their air travel needs.

Expressing his protest against revising tariffs without consulting with the people representatives in the areas concerned, the MP said rates will go up by 50% from ₹506 to ₹770 for domestic travellers for a year and further be raised to ₹ 910 in 2026–27, apart from the yearly hike in the subsequent years. Landing charges for aircraft have been jacked up five-and-half-fold by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA). This should be withdrawn urgently, considering the interests of people and airport authorities, he said.

